Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Gfk Consumer Confidence Index

Germany’s GFK consumer confidence index for October is due to be released in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to rise to 11 in October from 10.9 in September.

Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8765 against the pound, 1.1434 against the Swiss franc, 1.1723 against the U.S. dollar and 132.65 against the yen.

