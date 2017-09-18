Euro Mixed Following Eurozone Inflation Data

After the release of Euroone final inflation figures for August at 5.00 am ET Monday, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was trading at 133.00 against the yen, 1.1460 against the franc, 0.8802 against the pound and 1.1939 against the greenback around 5:02 am ET.

