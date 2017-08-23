Euro Rises After German PMI

At 3:30 am ET Wednesday, Germany’s flash PMI data for August was released.

After the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.

As of 3:31 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.9179 against the pound, 1.1393 against the Swiss franc, 1.1774 against the U.S. dollar and 128.92 against the yen.

