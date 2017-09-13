EUROPE: European Union Calls For Sanctions Against Venezuela

The European Union condemned the elections to the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) of Venezuela, held on July 30, “since it violates the separation of powers principle.”

A resolution on the issue was approved by a 526-96 vote, with 59 abstentions.

The EU “does not recognize these elections nor the actions or decisions adopted by the recently constituted Assembly due to its lack of legitimacy,” the statement said.

The EU also regretted the violence in Venezuela, expressing deep concern about the persecution and repression of members of the National Assembly displaced by the ANC. Also, the EU rejected the dismissal of the attorney general and members of the Venezuelan Supreme Court.

“MEPs reiterate their request to the Venezuelan authorities for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners and call for an electoral calendar that allows free and transparent electoral processes,” the statement said.

