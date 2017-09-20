European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the UK is the major report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Estonia’s producer price figures are due for August. Prices had advanced 4.1 percent year-on-year in July.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany’s producer prices. Producer prices are forecast to gain 2.5 percent on year for August, faster than the 2.3 percent increase seen in July.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release UK retail sales for August. Economists forecast sales to rise 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.3 percent rise in July.

