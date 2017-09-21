Eurozone Consumer Confidence Highest Since 2001

Eurozone consumer confidence improved for a second straight month in September to its highest level since 2001, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Thursday.
The flash consumer confidence index rose to -1.2, marking the highest score since April 2001, when the reading was -0.9.
Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged at August’s -1.5.
The corresponding reading for the EU climbed to -1.5 from -2.3 in both July and August. The score was the highest since April 2001, when the reading was -1.2.
The final figures are scheduled to be released along with overall economic sentiment data on September 28.
