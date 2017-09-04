Eurozone Investor Confidence Increases Unexpectedly In September

Eurozone investor confidence improved unexpectedly in September, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Monday.

The investor confidence index rose to 28.2 in September from 27.7 in August. The expected score was 27.3.

The current situation index fell to 39.75 from 40.0 in the previous month, while the expectations index rose to 17.3 from 16.0.

In Germany, investor confidence increased to 34.0 in September from 33.2 a month ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com