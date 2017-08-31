Eurozone Jobless Rate Lowest Since Early 2009

The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged at the lowest level in more than eight years in July, Eurostat reported Thursday.

The jobless rate held steady at 9.1 percent in July, the lowest since February 2009. The rate also matched expectations.

The number of unemployed increased by 73,000 from June to 14.860 million in July.

At the same time, the unemployment rate among youth, aged below 25, rose slightly to 19.1 percent in July from 19 percent in June.

The EU28 jobless rate also remained unchanged in July, at 7.7 percent, data showed. This was the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since December 2008.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com