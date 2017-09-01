Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Eurozone Manufacturing Expands Most Since 2011

Eurozone Manufacturing Expands Most Since 2011

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 8 mins ago

The euro area manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace since 2011, as initially estimated, final survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 57.4 in August, in line with flash estimate, from 56.6 in July and equaling June’s 74-month high.

The PMI remained above the 50.0 no-change mark for 50 successive months.

“The eurozone’s impressive manufacturing upturn regained momentum in August, with a summer surge in factory activity suggesting rising goods production will support another strong GDP reading in the third quarter,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

The expansion was led by a strong core of Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. Italy, Ireland and France were mid-ranked in the PMI growth table. Only Spain saw its rate of improvement slow during August.

The headline IHS Markit/BME Germany factory PMI rose to 59.3 in August from July’s five-month low of 58.1. This was the third-highest level since April 2011. The flash score for August was 59.4.

France’s manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.8 in August from 54.9 a month ago. This was the highest since April 2011. The flash reading was 55.8.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.