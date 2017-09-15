Eurozone Trade Surplus Shrinks More Than Forecast

The euro area trade surplus declined more-than-expected in July, as exports fell and imports rose, data from Eurostat showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus shrank to EUR 18.6 billion in July from EUR 21.7 billion in June. Economists had expected the surplus to fall to EUR 20.3 billion.

Exports dropped 1.1 percent month-over-month in July, while imports increased by 0.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus totaled EUR 23.2 billion in July versus EUR 24.8 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Both exports and imports grew by 6.1 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively in August from a year ago.

