EUR/USD was on the back foot after Draghi managed to drag the euro down and as the greenback recovered. The week ahead consists of French parliamentary elections, an important German survey, the Eurogroup meetings and more. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The ECB now sees […] The post EUR/USD Forecast June 12-16 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story