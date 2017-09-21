EUR-USD reacted negatively to the relatively hawkish Fed decision and dropped to support. Can it last? The team at Danske has doubts. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: Danske Research comments on today’s FOMC September decision noticing that markets interpreted it hawkishly by sending EUR/USD lower and US Treasury yields higher. “EUR/USD fell below […] The post EUR/USD: Post-FOMC Dip To Prove Shallow Before A Recovery To 1.20 S/T – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.
