EUR/USD is flirting with the 1.20 level once again, but with lots of caution. Where next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: ABN AMRO FX Strategy Research argues that in the near-term net-long position liquidation will probably push EUR/USD towards 1.15, but later in the year expects EUR/USD to move back above 1.20. “We expect the […] The post EUR/USD: S/T Tactical Downside Before Higher Again; Where To Target? – ABN AMRO appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD: S/T Tactical Downside Before Higher Again; Where To Target? – ABN AMRO - September 19, 2017
- EUR/USD: Balance Of Risks Into This Week’s FOMC – Barclays - September 18, 2017
- Carney giveth, Carney taketh away – GBP/USD slides from 1.35 - September 18, 2017