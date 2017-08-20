After a few weeks of significant advances, EUR/USD made a significant correction but never went too far. What’s next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: EUR/USD: Modest Consolidation; Near-Term Dips Buying opportunities – TD TD FX Strategy Research thinks the balance of risks favor some modest EUR/USD consolidation into Jackson Hole, especially noticing that it is […] The post EUR/USD stable at 1.1750: to 1.20 or 1.15? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story