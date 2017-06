EUR/USD is struggling under support following the Fed. The team at Danske sees more reasons for a sell-off in the pair. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: Danske Bank FX Strategy Research warns of the risk that a perfect storm may hit USD liquidity in H2 17. “Besides Fed rate hikes and quantitative tightening the […] The post EUR/USD: Staying Tactically Short on perfect USD liquidity storm – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story