Exclusive-Trump Administration Has filed more Than 1,300 Motions to Reopen closed Cases in March-May, more Than Triple the

EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS FILED MORE THAN 1,300 MOTIONS TO REOPEN CLOSED CASES IN MARCH-MAY, MORE THAN TRIPLE THE NUMBER IN THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIERThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com