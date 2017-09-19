FEMSA: Company Carries Out Sale Of 5.24% Stake In Grupo Heineken

Multinational Mexican company Femsa announced that it completed the sale of a 5.24% stake in Grupo Heineken Group. The shares offering raised near 2.5 billion euros.

The operation consisted of 22.485 billion shares of Heineken N.V., representing 3.90% of the issued capital at a price of totaling near 1.9 billion euros.

Meanwhile, Femsa sold 7,700,000 million shares of Heineken Holding N.V., representing 2.67% of the issued capital at 78 euros per share, amounting to 600 million euros.

