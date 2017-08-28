Finland Business Confidence Falls In August

Finland’s business sentiment weakened for the first time in four months in August, the survey conducted by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Monday.

The manufacturing confidence index dropped by 3.0 points to 7.0 in August from 10.0 in July. However, it remained above the long-term average of 1.0.

The survey revealed that production expectations were slightly less optimistic than before, while the assessments of levels of order books and stocks of finished goods stayed nearly unchanged.

The index measuring confidence in the construction sector held steady at -3 in August. At the same time, service confidence rose slightly from 23.0 in July to 24.

Similarly, retail trade confidence gained by 1.0 point to 18.0 in August from 17.0 in the preceding month.

