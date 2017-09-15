Finland Economic Output Expands At Slower Pace

Finland’s economic output expanded at a slower rate in July, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

National output advanced a working-day-adjusted 3.1 percent year-over-year in July, weaker than the 3.3 percent rise in July, which revised from a 0.5 percent decline reported earlier.

The measure has been rising since December 2015.

Primary production and secondary production increased by 3.0 percent. Services grew by 2.0 percent from July 2016.

The seasonally adjusted economic output rose 0.2 percent monthly July, after remaining flat in the preceding month.

In an another report, the statistical office revealed that country’s current account surplus turned to a surplus of EUR 0.2 billion in July from a deficit of EUR 0.4 billion in June.

In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 0.2 billion.

