The US dollar advanced against its major peers amid the testimony from Comey. The focus now shifts to the highly anticipated Fed decision. We also have three additional rate decisions as well as other figures. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. Former FBI Director James Comey provided a harsh testimony against President Donald […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook – June 12-16 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
