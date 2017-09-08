Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Rate

Swiss unemployment data for August is due to be released in the pre-European session on Friday at 1:45 am ET. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.2 percent in August.

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc chowed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the pound, it fell against the yen.

As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1400 against the euro, 1.2398 against the pound, 0.9441 against the U.S. dollar and 114.15 against the yen.

