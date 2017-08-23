France Private Sector Growth Stagnates In August

French private sector activity expanded at a marked pace in August, though the rate of growth stagnated, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The composite output index came in at 55.6 in August, the same reading as in July. However, any score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Service sector activity rose at a softer rate in August, while manufacturing production grew at the sharpest pace in almost six-and-a-half years.

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a 7-month low to 55.5 in August from 56.0 in July. The expected reading for the month was 55.8.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing PMI climbed to a 76-month high of 55.8 in August from 54.9 in the prior month. Meanwhile, it was forecast to drop to 54.5.

