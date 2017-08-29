France Q2 GDP Growth Unrevised

France’s economic growth held steady in the second quarter as initially estimated, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the first quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on July 28.

During the fourth quarter of the previous year, the rate of growth was also 0.5 percent.

On the expenditure-side, household spending growth improved to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent. Likewise, government spending climbed 0.4 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise a quarter ago.

Gross fixed capital formation grew at a slower pace of 0.7 percent after expanding 1.3 percent.

Exports rebounded 2.5 percent after a 0.9 percent fall, while import growth slowed to 0.4 percent from 1.1 percent.

The foreign trade balance contributed positively to GDP growth by 0.8 points. Conversely, changes in inventories contributed negatively by 0.5 percent.

