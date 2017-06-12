France Sells 1.595 Bln Euros 49-Week T-Bills, Marginal Rate -0.600 Pct Auctbtf

FRANCE SELLS 1.595 BLN EUROS 49-WEEK T-BILLS, MARGINAL RATE -0.600 PCT AUCTBTFThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
