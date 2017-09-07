France's Current Account Gap Widens In July

France’s current account deficit increased in July, data from the Bank of France showed Thursday.

The seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account deficit rose to EUR 4.2 billion in July from EUR 2.4 billion in the previous month.

The goods trade deficit widened to EUR 5.2 billion in July from EUR 3.7 billion in the preceding month.

At the same time, the services trade balance turned to a shortfall of EUR 0.2 billion from a surplus of EUR 0.2 billion in June.

Without adjustment, the financial account balance came in at a deficit of EUR 17.4 billion in July versus a surplus of EUR 17.0 billion in the preceding month.

Within the financial account, French direct investments showed a net outflow of 3.1 billion in July, same as in June.

