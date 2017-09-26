French Manufacturing Confidence Weakens Slightly

France’s manufacturing confidence weakened slightly in September, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

The business confidence index among manufacturers fell to 110 in September from 111 in August. The reading was forecast to remain unchanged at 111.0.

The score in August was the highest since December 2007.

The index for personal production expectations rose to 18 from 14 and that for general production outlook climbed to 23, the highest since October 2000, from 20 in the previous month.

The balance on global order books picked up to -1 in September, which was its highest point since March 2008. The balance on export order books held steady at 0.

Meanwhile, the index for past activity plunged to 11 from 21 a month ago.

The business climate index that covers the main sectors, remained unchanged at 109 in September after rising for four straight months.

