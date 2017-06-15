Fxwirepro: Aud/chf Breaks Above 50-Dma, Hovers Around 0.74 Handle, Bias Higher

AUD/CHF has breached 50-DMA resistance at 0.7379 on Thursday’s trade, bias higher.



The pair is consolidating gains around 0.74 handle, we see scope for test of 200-DMA at 0.7496.



Momentum studies are heavily bullish, RSI strong at 62 and biased higher. MACD indicators also supports trend higher.



On weekly charts we see stochs are on the verge of a rollover from oversold levels, which if successful will see further extension on upside.



Upbeat Australia’s jobs data and SNB’s neutral bias with unchanged policy adds support to the pair.

Support levels – 0.7376 (50-DMA), 0.7352 (5-DMA), 0.7302 (23.6% Fib of 0.7807 to 0.7147 fall)

Resistance levels – 0.7423 (cloud base), 0.7440 (trendline), 0.7467 (weekly 50-DMA), 0.7496 (200-DMA)

TIME TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX

1H Bullish Near overbought

4H Neutral Overbought

1D Bullish Neutral

1W Neutral Neutral

Recommendation: Good to go long around 0.7390/0.74 levels, SL: 0.7350, TP: 0.7440/ 0.7495.

