Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Fxwirepro: Aud/chf Breaks Above 50-Dma, Hovers Around 0.74 Handle, Bias Higher

Fxwirepro: Aud/chf Breaks Above 50-Dma, Hovers Around 0.74 Handle, Bias Higher

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 4 mins ago

AUD/CHF has breached 50-DMA resistance at 0.7379 on Thursday’s trade, bias higher.
 
The pair is consolidating gains around 0.74 handle, we see scope for test of 200-DMA at 0.7496.
 
Momentum studies are heavily bullish, RSI strong at 62 and biased higher. MACD indicators also supports trend higher. 
 
On weekly charts we see stochs are on the verge of a rollover from oversold levels, which if successful will see further extension on upside.
 
Upbeat Australia’s jobs data and SNB’s neutral bias with unchanged policy adds support to the pair.
Support levels – 0.7376 (50-DMA), 0.7352 (5-DMA), 0.7302 (23.6% Fib of 0.7807 to 0.7147 fall)

Resistance levels – 0.7423 (cloud base), 0.7440 (trendline), 0.7467 (weekly 50-DMA), 0.7496 (200-DMA)

TIME  TREND INDEX     OB/OS INDEX    

1H          Bullish                  Near overbought       
4H          Neutral                 Overbought       
1D          Bullish                  Neutral        
1W         Neutral                 Neutral      

Recommendation: Good to go long around 0.7390/0.74 levels, SL: 0.7350, TP: 0.7440/ 0.7495.

FxWirePro Currency Strength Index: FxWirePro’s Hourly AUD Spot Index was at 131.367 (Bullish), while Hourly CHF Spot Index was at -149.325 (Bearish) at 0245 GMT. For more details on FxWirePro’s Currency Strength Index, visit http://www.fxwirepro.com/currencyindex. 
 The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.