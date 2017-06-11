Fxwirepro: Japanese Yen Gains in Early Asia Despite Lower Than expected Core Machinery Orders Data

USD/JPY is currently trading around 110.20 marks.



It made intraday high at 110.44 and low at 110.16 levels.



Intraday bias remains slightly bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 110.80 marks.



A daily close above 110.31 will take the parity higher towards key resistances around 110.80, 111.22, 111.84, 112.62, 113.79, 114.88, 115.50, 117.21, 118.18, 118.66, 119.52 and 120.46 levels respectively.



On the other side, a sustained close below 110.31 will drag the parity down towards key supports around 109.11, 108.32, 106.72, 106.03 and 104.96 levels respectively.



Japan’s April machinery orders m/m decrease to -3.1 % (forecast -1.3 %) vs previous 1.4 %.



Japan’s May corporate goods price mm decrease to 0.0 % (forecast 0.1 %) vs previous 0.2 %.

Tokyo’s Nikkei share average opens down 0.46 pct at 19,920.77.

