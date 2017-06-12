Fxwirepro: Japanese Yen Marginally Lower in Early Asia As Business Survey Index Misses Expectations

USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.97 marks.



It made intraday high at 110.01 and low at 109.80 levels.



Intraday bias remains slightly bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 110.44 marks.



A daily close above 109.92 will take the parity higher towards key resistances around 110.44, 111.22, 111.84, 112.62, 113.79, 114.88, 115.50, 117.21, 118.18, 118.66, 119.52 and 120.46 levels respectively.

On the other side, a sustained close below 109.92 will drag the parity down towards key supports around 109.63, 109.11, 108.32, 106.72, 106.03 and 104.96 levels respectively.



Japan’s Q2 business survey index decrease to -2.9 vs previous 1.1.



Tokyo’s Nikkei share average opens down 0.24 pct at 19,859.81.

