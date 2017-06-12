Fxwirepro: Silver falls Gradually Against U.s. Dollar, Consistent Close Below $17.09 Targets $16.87 Mark

XAG/USD is currently trading around $17.12 marks.



It made intraday high at $17.21 and low at $17.09 levels.



Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at $17.21 mark.



A daily close above $17.21 will test key resistances at $17.45/$17.68/$17.72/$17.98/$18.24 marks respectively.



On the other side, a daily close below $17.21 will take the parity down towards key supports at $17.09/$16.88/$16.72/$16.40/$16.28/$16.14 marks respectively.

We prefer to go short on XAG/USD only below $17.09 with stop loss at $17.22 and target of $16.87.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com