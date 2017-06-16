USD/CNY is currently trading around 6.8141 marks.
It made intraday high at 6.8154 and low at 6.8038 levels.
Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.
A sustained close above 6.8050 marks will test key resistances at 6.8209, 6.8298, 6.8354, 6.8671, 6.8882, 6.8942, 6.9010 marks 6.9080 marks respectively.
Alternatively, a daily close below 6.8050 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 6.7887, 6.7769, 6.7626, 6.7520 and 6.7436 marks respectively.
PBOC sets yuan mid-point at 6.7995/ dlr vs last close 6.8100.
We prefer to take long position in USD/CNY around 6.8090, stop loss at 6.7887 and target of 6.8526.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Fxwirepro: Usd/cny Jumps Above 6.80 Mark, Pboc sets Yuan Mid-Point at 6.7995 - June 16, 2017
- U.s. Yield Curve Flattens Amid fED Hike and Lower Inflation - June 16, 2017
- Reuters Poll: All 24 Economists polled See Reserve Bank of New Zealand Holding Cash Rate at Record Low 1.75 Pct on June 22 - June 16, 2017