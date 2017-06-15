Fxwirepro: Usd/jpy Hits Fresh 2-Week High at 111.14 Mark, Markets Await Bojâ€™s Policy Rate Decision

USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.03 marks.



It made intraday high at 111.14 and low at 110.81 levels.



Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.



A daily close above 110.94 will take the parity higher towards key resistances around 111.84, 112.62, 113.79, 114.88, 115.50, 117.21, 118.18, 118.66, 119.52 and 120.46 levels respectively.



On the other side, a sustained close below 110.94 will drag the parity down towards key supports around 109.27, 108.32, 106.72, 106.03 and 104.96 levels respectively.



BOJ will release latest monetary policy statement and policy rate today.

