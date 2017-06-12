Fxwirepro: Usd/twd Remains Well supported Above 30.00 Mark, Bias Remains Neutral

USD/TWD is currently trading around 30.12 marks.



It made intraday high at 30.20 and low at 30.06 marks.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.



A daily close above 30.20 will drag the parity up towards key resistances around 30.48, 30.69, 30.90, 31.02, 31.15, 31.26, 31.78, 31.98, 32.12, 32.25, 32.43 and 32.63 marks respectively.



On the other side, key support levels are seen at 30.00, 29.90, 29.84, 29.72, 29.61 and 29.28 marks respectively.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms the bearish trend in a daily chart.



Taiwan stocks open down 0.6 pct at 10,137.04 points.

Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com