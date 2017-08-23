The pound is under pressure, unable to gain ground against the dollar when the greenback is falling. EUR/GBP is getting closer to parity. What’s next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: BTMU FX Strategy Research sees some similarities between GBP and USD currently with both currencies languishing to a degree on political uncertainties that are outweighing positive signs […] The post GBP: Brexit Round 3 Showdown Weighing On GBP; What’s Next? – BTMU appeared first on Forex Crunch.
