GBP/USD posted considerable losses, dropping 130 points. The pair closed at 1.2736. There are 10 events this week. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. Updates: GBP/USD graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: CPI: Tuesday, 4:30. CPI continues to move higher, and […] The post GBP/USD Forecast June 12-16 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
