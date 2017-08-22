The pound was one of the weaker currencies in recent weeks and when the opportunity comes, it falls over. This opportunity is the stronger dollar. The wind is now sailing in favor of the greenback. For the euro, this means a swing lower within the range. For the pound, it means dropping to lower ground. […] The post GBP/USD is trading at the lowest since June appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD is trading at the lowest since June - August 22, 2017
- German ZEW Economic Sentiment misses with 10 points – EUR/USD pressured - August 22, 2017
- EUR/USD – is 1.20 coming soon? Two opinions - August 22, 2017