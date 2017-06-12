The UK elections resulted in May losing her parliamentary majority. She continues holding onto power thanks to a controversial coalition with the DUP, a small reactionary party. Her grip on power seems to have weakened, with criticism coming from everywhere. So far, she has sacrificed her closest aides: Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill. Brexit negotiations […] The post GBP/USD recovers, capped by resistance and looks vulnerable appeared first on Forex Crunch.
