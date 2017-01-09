GBP/USD: Trump and Brexit are gifts that keep on giving [Video]

Cable had a devastating 2016 due to massive political shocks. These events, Brexit and Trump’s election, come to fruition in 2017. We analyze the forces moving both currencies: central banks, politics, and the economies. There is a definite conclusion about the next move of the pair, but remember that forex is never a one-way street. […]
