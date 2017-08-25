German Ifo Business Confidence Falls In August

German business confidence weakened slightly from a record high in August, reports said citing survey results from Ifo institute on Friday.

The business sentiment index fell to 115.9 in August from July’s record high of 116. The expected score was 115.5.

The current conditions index came in at 124.6, which was slightly below the expected score of 125.

Meanwhile, the expectations indicator rose to 107.9 in August, above the consensus of 106.8.

