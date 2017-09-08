German Labor Cost Growth Rises In Q2

Germany’s labor cost growth increased slightly in the second quarter after slowing in the first quarter, Destatis reported Friday.

The index of labor cost gained 2.3 percent year-on-year, following a 2.2 percent rise in the first quarter.

Costs of gross earnings rose by 2.9 percent from previous year, while non-wage costs were up 0.3 percent.

On a quarterly basis, labor cost growth accelerated to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent in the previous period.

