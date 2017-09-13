Germany Wholesale Price Inflation At 4-Month High

Germany’s wholesale prices increased at the sharpest pace in four months in August, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.

Wholesale prices grew 3.2 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 2.2 percent climb in July.

Moreover, the latest inflation was the highest since April, when prices had risen 4.7 percent.

In August, the price increase for wholesale fuels and mineral oil had the greatest impact on overall development, the agency said.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent from July, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.

