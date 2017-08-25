Germany's Import Price Inflation Weakest In 8 Months

Germany’s import price inflation slowed to the weakest in eight months in July, Destatis reported Friday.

Import price inflation slowed more-than-expected to 1.9 percent in July from 2.5 percent in June. This was the slowest rate since November, when prices gained 0.3 percent and also weaker than the expected 2.3 percent.

Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices increased by 1.7 percent from previous year.

Month-on-month, import prices fell 0.4 percent in July, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in June. Prices were forecast to remain flat.

At the same time, export price inflation slowed to 1.5 percent annually in July from 1.8 percent a month ago.

