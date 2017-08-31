Germany's Retail Sales Increase In July

Germany’s retail sales increased at a slightly faster pace in July, data from Destatis showed Thursday.

Retail sales grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in July, slightly faster than the revised 2.6 percent increase seen in June. Nonetheless, the annual pace of expansion was slower than the expected 2.9 percent.

Retail sales of food decreased 1.6 percent, while non-food sales advanced 4.7 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, retail sales expanded unexpectedly by 1.2 percent after rising 1.3 percent in June. Sales were forecast to contract 0.6 percent in July.

During January to July, retail trade turnover increased 2.8 percent from the same period of previous year.

