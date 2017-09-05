GOL: Brazilian Airline Buys 12 Boeing 737 Aircraft

Brazil’s GOL Linhas A?reas purchased 12 airplanes from the Boeing 737 family – ten from the 737 MAX 8 model and two of the 737-800 Next Generation (NG) series.

According to the Brazilian company, the new 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with capacity for 186 passengers, will be delivered as of the second half of 2018, configured with Gol + Comfort seats on domestic flights and Gol Premium Class on international flights.

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX can save up to 20% on fuel consumption per seat compared to aircraft it replaces. With a flight autonomy of up to 6,500 kilometers (compared to 737-800 NG’s 5,500 km), 737 MAX 8 aircraft will allow Gol to offer nonstop flights from Brazil to any destinations in Latin America and Florida.

Currently, GOL has a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft.

