Gold Falls To Weekly Low

Gold futures fell Monday as stocks rallied on easing concerns about the North Korea situation and Hurricane Irma.

Dec. gold dropped $15.50, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,335.70/oz, the lowest in a week. Silver slipped 18 cents to below $18/oz.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for its best one-day gain in six months.

