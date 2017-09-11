Gold Falls To Weekly Low

Gold futures fell Monday as stocks rallied on easing concerns about the North Korea situation and Hurricane Irma.
Dec. gold dropped $15.50, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,335.70/oz, the lowest in a week. Silver slipped 18 cents to below $18/oz.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for its best one-day gain in six months.
