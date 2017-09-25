Gold Hovers Near $1300 Ahead Of Fed Speakers

Gold futures were flat Monday morning ahead of a trio of speeches from key Federal Reserve officials.

Dec. gold was down 30 cents at $1294/oz, having dropped last week.

Traders are looking for clarity about whether the Fed will raise interest rates before year’s end. The Fed signaled as much last week by maintaining their so-called dot plot interest rate projection for this year and 2018.

New York Fed President William Dudley speaks at 8:30 am ET.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which tracks overall economic activity and inflationary pressures, is also due this morning.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis boss Neel Kashkari speak on monetary policy this evening.

