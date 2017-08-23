Gold Hovers Near $1300

Gold futures were little changed for a third day Wednesday, steady ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers.

Gold was up $4 at $1295 an ounce, holding near a recent 11-week peak above $1300.

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for August will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 54.3, compared to 54.2 in the previous month.

The New Home Sales for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 610K, unchanged from the prior period.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com