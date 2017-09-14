Gold Inches Up To End Losing Streak

Gold futures were flat Thursday after government data showed an uptick in U.S. inflation.

Renewed concerns about North Korea also lifted gold prices after three consecutive losing sessions.

The consumer price index surged 0.4% last month to mark the biggest increase since January, the government said Thursday.

Dec. gold settled up $1.30, or 0.1%, at $1,329.30/oz.

Higher gas prices and housing costs drove the rise in cost of living. However, the so-called core index edged up 0.2% in August, stripping out fuel and food costs.

The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended September 9th.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 284,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 298,000. The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 300,000.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England sent strong signals that the interest rate hike could come sooner than had been predicted.

