Gold Levels Off As Dow Surges

Gold futures were lower Tuesday as stocks rebounded, limiting the precious metal’s safe haven appeal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on track for its best day in four months.

Traders are looking ahead to the meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week.

The Jackson Hole symposium will be highlighted by remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is expected to drop clues about the next move for the Federal Reserve. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will also speak.

In economic news, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite Index was unchanged from last month’s 14. Analysts had forecast 12.0.

Dec. gold fell $5.70, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,291/oz, easing from nearly 3-month highs.

