Gold Losing Shine As Fed Meeting Kicks Off

Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning, extending recent losses as the Federal Reserve gathered in Washington for their two-day meeting that should culminate in a rate hike.

Analysts expect a quarter point rate hike, the third in seven months, but most of the focus will be on the Fed’s accompanying statement for clues about whether there is an appetite for further tightening this year.

Inflation remains subdued, the jobs market has slowed, and numerous geopolitical flashpoints are a threat to global economic growth — all factors for the Fed to consider before normalizing rates.

Gold was down $4 at $1265 an ounce, having slipped from near $1300 over the past week or so. Silver continued to slide, down 13 cents to $16.80 an ounce.

A report on producer prices for the May is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

